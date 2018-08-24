Putrajaya snubs LTAT ex-chair’s demand for interest on AES cash

Loke says the government will pay RM555 million, nothing more and nothing less, for the acquisition of two firms operating the Automated Enforcement System (AES). ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 24 — The government will not repay the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) beyond its principal sum of RM555 million for the acquisition of two firms operating the Automated Enforcement System (AES), the transport minister said today.

Responding to the immediate former chairman of the board who yesterday demanded that the sum be repaid with an annual interest of 12 per cent, Loke said his ministry was open to engagement but will not alter its position on the repayment.

“As far as the government is concerned, our position is to pay RM555 million, nothing more and nothing less,” he said today.

Former LTAT chairman Admiral (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor insisted it was unfair to the board if was not compensated on the use of its money to buy up ATES Sdn Bhd and Beta Tegap Sdn Bhd as well as associated costs.

MORE TO COME