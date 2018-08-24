Asian casino operator shares plummet after chairman goes missing

Screengrab from casino operator Landing International Development Ltd’s website www.landing.com.hk.

HONG KONG, Aug 24 — Asia casino operator Landing International Development Ltd’s bad month got worse — its chairman is missing. Shares have tumbled a record 48 per cent over the last two days in Hong Kong.

The company has been unable to reach chairman Yang Zhihui since yesterday, it said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing yesterday. Shares slumped 35 per cent yesterday before trading was suspended. They dropped as much as 33 per cent today to HK$2.52 (RM1.31), the lowest level since March 2017, after trading resumed.

Landing, with a market capitalisation of about US$1.1 billion (RM4.5 billion), has seen its plans to operate a US$1.5 billion casino in the Philippines put on hold — after the country’s president, Rodrigo Duterte, ordered a review of Landing’s lease contract the day the company broke ground on the project Aug 7. Duterte called the contract “flawed.”

The company opened its only casino resort Jeju Shinhwa World in Korea earlier this year, with 155 gambling tables. Yang is the company’s largest shareholder with a 50.5 per cent stake. — Bloomberg