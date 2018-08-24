Korea says swimmer kicked by Chinese athlete during training

South Korea’s Kim Hye-jin drinks after a heat of the women’s 100m breaststroke swimming event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 19, 2018. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Aug 24 — South Korea’s Olympic committee has said swimmer Kim Hye-jin was kicked by a Chinese swimmer during training at the Asian Games in Jakarta yesterday.

The Korean Olympic and Sport Committee (KSOC) confirmed today that Kim had accidentally hit the Chinese swimmer in the face while they were in the pool training.

The Chinese swimmer, whose identity was not revealed, could not understand Kim’s apology and later kicked her at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre, the KSOC said, prompting coaches from both sides to step in and separate them.

The Chinese officials apologised at the scene and later at the athletes village, it added.

China have won 16 of the 35 swimming gold medals claimed in Jakarta so far, while South Korea have yet to win their first. — Reuters