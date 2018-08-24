‘Malaysia 2020’ car plate for Dr M, to debut during Merdeka parade

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (fourth left) shows the special number plates during a press conference in Seremban August 1, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 24 ― The Transport Ministry has reserved a special car registration plate for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and will make its first public appearance during the Merdeka day parade here on August 31.

Its minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said Dr Mahathir has agreed to place the “Malaysia 2020” number plate on the prime minister’s official car.

“We are in the process of arranging the number plate change and we hope that Dr Mahathir can bring the ‘Malaysia 2020’ number plate car to the parade,” he told a news conference here today while announcing the winning bids for the special “Malaysia” number plate series.

Loke also said the “Malaysia 1” number plate was successfully bid for RM 1,111,111 by Aldi International Sdn Bhd.

The company also won the “Malaysia 2” and “Malaysia 4” number plate with the winning bids of RM422,000 and RM162,000 respectively in the top 10 bidders list.

The “Malaysia 1” also broke record for the most expensive bid ever made for a single number, with the previous record bid was made for the number plate “V1”, which was worth RM989,000.

Loke also said the government may issue special number plates in the future if public interest were encouraging as it is a good revenue stream that has high profitability after RM13,167,971 was collected from the special “Malaysia” number plate series winning bids.

He also revealed that a total of 9,166 bids were placed on 3,353 available number plates, starting from “Malaysia 1” until “Malaysia 9999”.

The state with the highest number of bidders were Federal Territories Kuala Lumpur (3,488) followed by Johor (1,946).

Among the 3,353 number plates successfully bid, “Malaysia 8055” received the most bidders at 49 with the winning bid of RM81,888.

“There are still 6,645 numbers left in the Malaysia series and the public can place their bids online or by visiting their nearest Road Transport Department branches,” he said.