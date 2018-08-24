Vida launches own cryptocurrency Lavida Coin

The Qu Puteh founder decided to launch her own cryptocurrency after she gained profits from investing in the virtual currency two years ago. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, better known as Datuk Seri Vida, has launched her own cryptocurrency, Lavida Coin, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Vida decided to roll out Lavida Coin (LVC) after she made profits from investing in cryptocurrency two years ago.

“I can’t help every person by handing out money but I want others to have the chance to enjoy good fortune just as I did.

“Which is why I’m sharing the latest method through Lavida Coin which is easy, isn’t burdensome and is able to generate lucrative income,” the Qu Puteh founder said.

According to her, the price of Lavida Coin is relatively cheap and claimed its value will rise by the end of the year.

“Buy now because it's cheap and resell near Christmas as the price of this currency is expected to soar then,” tipped Vida.

Malay-language portal Amanz reported the value of 1 LVC is now set at US$0.66 (RM2.71).

On top of being an investment, LVC will also be used as a platform for the cosmetics queen’s e-wallet service, LavidaPay.