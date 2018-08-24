Thai man fires shots at police force over ketum seizure

The GOF intelligence team seized 12 sacks of ketum leaves at the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex from two men who fled to a neighbouring country. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KANGAR, Aug 24 ― Furious after failing in bid to recover seized ketum leaves, a Thai national fired nine shots at the Padang Besar General Operations Force (GOF) post here on Wednesday.

Perlis police chief Datuk Azisman Alias said in the 1.40pm incident a GOF personnel suffered minor injuries when he was hit by splinters after the shots shattered a window.

“Prior to the incident, at 11am, the GOF intelligence team seized 12 sacks of ketum leaves at the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex from two men who fled to a neighbouring country.

“Later a Thai man (suspect) came to negotiate for the return of the items on behalf of his friends but the GOF personnel refused to do so,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspect then went to the Padang Besar GOF post and called out to a PGA staff before pointing two pistols at him.

“The staff fled for shelter while shouting out to his colleagues to take cover,” he said.

Azisman said efforts to locate the suspect were ongoing with the help of Thai police.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code (attempt to murder) and Section 39 of the Firearms Act 1960. ― Bernama