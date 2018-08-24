Honda Malaysia records highest car registration in July

Honda City is now the favourite car for Malaysian buyers. — Picture by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Honda Malaysia recorded in July its highest registration of cars to date at 12,808 units.

In a statement today, Honda said the City, Civic and Jazz were the best selling models for the month at 36 per cent, 19 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

“The City has become the favourite of Malaysians for its value for money features which also makes it an ideal car for both singles and the family,” it added.

Honda Malaysia also said it is slated to introduce another popular model to Malaysians soon — the HR-V. — Bernama