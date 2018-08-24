Bursa lower at mid-morning

The Bursa Malaysia benchmark weakens further at mid-morning on some profit taking. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Bursa Malaysia trended lower at mid-morning on profit taking in blue chip stocks after yesterday’s high gains and while tracking the easier performance of Asian peers.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.63 points lower at 1,803.24, in opening 4.52 points weaker at 1,806.35, from Thursday's close of 1,810.87.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 468 to 187 with 331 counters unchanged, 904 untraded and 34 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 682.29 million shares worth RM465.95 million.

Among the top losers, Panasonic eased RM1.50 to RM40.18 as Nestle and BAT slid seven sen each to RM146.30 and RM36.50 respectively.

Of heavyweight, Public Bank was the biggest loser, losing 50 sen to RM24.82 followed by Hong Leong Bank which declined 28 sen to RM19.52 as Petronas Gas weakened 26 sen to RM18.54.

Maybank was one sen higher at RM9.82, with Petronas Chemicals rising three sen to RM9.38, while CIMB was flat at RM5.94.

Among actives, MY EG was flat at RM1.39, UCrest fell three sen to 35.5 sen and Melewar warrants increased from 8.5 sen to nine sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 58.82 points to 12,732.59, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 57.91 points to 12,515.94 and the FBM 70 fell 90.32 points to 15,500.09.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 34.28 points to 12,906.22 and the FBM Ace Index shed 43.36 points to 5,456.21.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 128.66 points lower at 17,588.00, the Industrial Index trimmed 19.65 points to 3,246.04 and the Plantation Index fell 34.21 points to 7,638.15. — Bernama