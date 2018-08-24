Sarawak DCM claims ignorance on Putrajaya’s categorisation for rural roads

Tan Sri James Masing claims the Sarawak government does not know Putrajaya’s categorisation for rural roads in the state. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 24 ― Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing said today the state government does not know the federal government’s criteria for deciding which rural roads were in urgent need of funding from its Ministry of Finance (MoF).

“What I know is that the MoF has sent a circular stating that rural roads in Sarawak are not critical, consequently funds allocated to the federal Ministry of Rural Development for rural roads have been reduced,” he told Malay Mail today.

Masing, who is also the state infrastructure development and transportation minister said the federal government, even when under Barisan Nasional (BN) control, had never sought input from the Sarawak government.

“Putrajaya does not ask. We voluntarily gave them our input during BN’s time. This time around, under the Pakatan Harapan federal government, it is even worse,” he alleged, without elaborating.

He was responding to federal Rural Development Minister Rina Harun's statement yesterday that all projects under her ministry's purview, including rural roads in Sarawak, were being reviewed due to financial constraints.

Rina said that the federal ministry would decide whether or not to implement these projects after the reviewing had been completed.

Masing said he was unaware if certain rural communities in Sarawak had rejected the construction of bridges, as Rina had claimed happened during her visit.

He further said he was unaware of her visit to the state after being sworn-in as the federal rural development minister.

“I also don't know nor recognise this minister personally,” he said, adding that as a matter of protocol the Sarawak Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation should have been informed of her trip to facilitate travel arrangements.