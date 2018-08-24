Morgan Freeman, Sarah Jessica Parker to be honoured at Deauville Film Festival

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Morgan Freeman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shailene Woodley and director Jacques Audiard are among those who will be feted at the upcoming Deauville Film Festival later this month in France.

The event — which runs from August 31 to September 9 — focuses on US movies and talent, and will see Oscar-winner Freeman receive a career homage, while Sex And The City star Parker will be presented with Deauville’s Talent prize, along with fellow honourees Kate Beckinsale and Jason Clarke.

In addition, the festival’s Rising Star award will be awarded to Elle Fanning and Shailene Woodley, while writer John Grisham to get the event’s literary prize, and Cannes Palme d’Or winner Jacques Audiard to also receive an honorary award.

The event has also now released its Competition lineup, with movies including Bart Layton’s heist drama American Animals, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s police violence drama Monsters And Men, A.J. Edward’s Friday’s Child, Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace, and more. Chris Weitz’s Operation Finale — starring Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley — has been confirmed as the closing film for the event (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews