Lena Dunham and more join Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’

Actress Lena Dunham and Musician Jack Antonoff attend the New York Premiere of the sixth and final season of ‘Girls’ at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Centre in New York City February 2, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Girls star Lena Dunham, in addition to Austin Butler (Yoga Hosers, The Dead Don’t Die), Maya Hawke (Little Women) and Green Inferno actress Lorenza Izzo have reportedly boarded the Quentin Tarantino-helmed film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (via ComingSoon).

The four stars will join a jam-packed cast, which already includes headliners Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, as well as: Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.

Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, the film focuses on one-time TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his long-time stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they make their way in an industry they hardly recognise anymore.

Tarantino, David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh are producers on the film, which is currently in production in Los Angeles for Sony Pictures, with a release date slated for August 9, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews