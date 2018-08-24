‘Snatch’, the series with Rupert Grint, unveils a trailer for season two

A screengrab from ‘Snatch’ that stars Rupert Grint (on the left) as the main character. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Charlie, Billy and Albert are back in the explosive trailer for season two of Snatch, the series adapted from Guy Ritchie’s movie. From September 13, Rupert Grint and Luke Pasqualino will be back on the air in a series of new adventures that take them to the Spanish coast.

Snatch, the series based on Ritchie’s cult movie, has unveiled the trailer for its second season, which will air from September 13 on the Sony streaming service Crackle.

Grint, best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, will be joined by Pasqualino (Skins), Lucien Laviscount, Phoebe Dynevor, Juliet Aubrey, Tamer Hassan and Dougray Scott in more wild adventures.

The new season comprising ten episodes is set in Spain, where the band of East London gangsters will be hard pressed to hang on to their ill-gotten gains and their lives. Having angered the local crime lord, the expatriates are forced to do battle with their enemies and fight to take over the town.

Rupert Grint will once again take on the role of the upscale Charlie Cavendish-Scot alongside Albert Hill (Luke Pasqualino), Billy Ayres (Lucien Laviscount), Lotti Mott (Phoebe Dynevor), Lily Hill (Juliet Aubrey), Hate ‘Em (Tamer Hassan) and Vic Hill (Dougray Scott). Kevin Connolly (Entourage), Tom Dey (Failure to Launch) and Luis Prieto (The Oath) took charge of directing the new season.

The first season of Snatch, created by Alex De Rakoff, which aired in 2017, also comprised ten episodes.

From September 13 on Sony Crackle. Watch the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews