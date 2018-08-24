Elvis Costello releases lyric video for ‘Under Lime’

Legendary singer, songwriter Elvis Costello. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 24 — The British musician has shared a video for a new single Under Lime from his forthcoming album Look Now.

Watch the video for Under Lime by Elvis Costello & The Imposters on YouTube.

The video is a photomontage of paintings, which pay homage to the members of his band The Imposters.

Under Lime will feature on Look Now, which will be released on October 12. Billboard has reported that it will be the first album released by the musician and his band in ten years.

In July 2018, Elvis Costello cancelled several dates on his European tour for health reasons. — AFP-Relaxnews