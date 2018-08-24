Malay Mail

Fall Out Boy release surprise EP ‘Lake Effect Kid’

Published 28 minutes ago on 24 August 2018

Fall Out Boy arriving at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic
Fall Out Boy arriving at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Following an announcement on Twitter, the American band has released a three-track EP.

The new EP comprises three songs City In a Garden, Super Fade and Lake Effect Kid, which NME reports was previously recorded as a demo in 2008. The group has also shared a video for City in a Garden, which the members of Fall Out Boy have described as a declaration of love for the city of Chicago.

Watch the video of City in a Garden by Fall Out Boy on YouTube.

The band will perform in Chicago on September 8. — AFP-Relaxnews

