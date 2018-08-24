Fall Out Boy release surprise EP ‘Lake Effect Kid’

Fall Out Boy arriving at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Following an announcement on Twitter, the American band has released a three-track EP.

The new EP comprises three songs City In a Garden, Super Fade and Lake Effect Kid, which NME reports was previously recorded as a demo in 2008. The group has also shared a video for City in a Garden, which the members of Fall Out Boy have described as a declaration of love for the city of Chicago.

Watch the video of City in a Garden by Fall Out Boy on YouTube.

The band will perform in Chicago on September 8. — AFP-Relaxnews