‘A Teacher’: Kate Mara to star in an FX mini-series

Kate Mara plays the role of Patty Bowes in the series ‘Pose’ co-created by Ryan Murphy. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — The actress who rose to fame in House of Cards will play the lead role in a television adaptation of A Teacher by Hannah Fidell. The series tells the tale of a high school teacher who has an affair with one of her students.

Hot on the heels of her role as Patty Bowes in the latest Ryan Murphy creation Pose, Kate Mara will be returning to FX in a new mini-series. According to a report on Deadline.com, American network FX is planning an adaptation of the 2013 film A Teacher, directed by Hannah Fidell, in which Kate Mara will play the leading role. Hannah Fidell will be tasked to pen the script for the project, which she will also produce and direct. Information on the broadcast date and the number of episodes in the series has not yet been disclosed.

In the “Me Too” era, the drama will tackle sensitive subjects such as the abuse of power, consent, victimhood and the consequences that can arise from the revelation of an affair between a teacher and a pupil. In 2014, it was announced that A Teacher would be adapted as a series on the premium network HBO, however, Fidell finally opted to switch to FX.

Released in theatres in 2013, A Teacher featured Lindsay Burdge and Will Brittain in the two leading roles. Director Fidell recently presented her forthcoming film, The Long Dumb Road, at the Sundance Film Festival, ahead of its release in US theatres on November 16.

As for Mara, the 35-year old actress is mainly known to the general public for her roles as Zoe Barnes in the Netflix political drama series House of Cards.

A Teacher by Hannah Fidell. Watch the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews