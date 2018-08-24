Transport disruption as typhoon batters Japan

High waves triggered by Typhoon Cimaron crash against the coast of Aki, Kochi Prefecture, western Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo, August 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 24 — A strong typhoon this morning churned over parts of western Japan already hit by deadly flooding last month, but while transport links were disrupted there were few immediate reports of injury or damage.

Typhoon Cimaron made landfall late last night and passed over the Japanese archipelago overnight, bringing winds of nearly 200kph and dumping up to 600mm of rain in 48 hours, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Television pictures showed torrential rain, flooded streets and some structural damage with roof tiles blown off and one lorry overturned on a bridge by the high winds.

The storm left nearly 100,000 households without power and forced airlines to scrap around 300 flights yesterday and today.

Bullet train services in the region were temporarily cancelled although they were running again this morning.

Officials warned citizens to be vigilant for flooding, landslides and high waves, with meteorological agency chief forecaster Ryuta Kurora saying the typhoon could bring “multiple hazardous phenomena”.

The river Kumano in western Wakayama prefecture broke its banks, flooding fields and rice paddies, television footage showed.

Typhoon Cimaron was next spiralling towards Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, where it is expected to make landfall later today, although the wind speed has now halved.

Cimaron followed Typhoon Soulik, which passed through southern Japan earlier this week, bringing heavy rain to parts of the main southern island of Kyushu.

The typhoon is the latest weather front to batter Japan, which has also been sweating through a record and deadly heatwave.

This followed devastating heavy rain in central and western parts of the country in July that killed over 200 people.

The record rains caused flooding and landslides that killed more than 200 people and devastated swathes of the country. — AFP