Australia foreign minister Bishop to run for PM

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop arrives in the House of Representatives at the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Aug 24 — Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop will stand for leadership of the ruling Liberal party, local media reported today, after several ministers tendered their resignations and left Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull clinging to power.

Turnbull narrowly won a leadership vote on Tuesday against the former home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, and yesterdat offered to hold a second vote today if he received a letter signed by the majority of the Liberal party.

Treasurer Scott Morrison will also challenge for the top job in any leadership vote, local media reported earlier. — Reuters