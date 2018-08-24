CL2 Planar are wired and wireless planar magnetic in-ear headphones

The CL2 Planar features a 10mm planar magnetic driver that makes RHA, the brand claims, the first of their kind to offer both wired and wireless configuration. — Pictures courtesy of RHA

EDINBURGH, Aug 24 — CL2 Planar may look like just another stylish pair of premium wireless headphones but on the inside they are a first.

Scottish audio manufacturer RHA has just revealed a rather unique set of in-ear headphones called CL2 Planar, which may resemble the brand’s earlier T Series in terms of design but feature a 10mm planar magnetic driver that makes them, the brand claims, the first of their kind to offer both wired and wireless configuration.

To understand why this is significant, it is necessary to understand a term that only audiophiles may be familiar with — Planar magnetic.

When looking at what goes on inside headphones, Planar magnetic technology is commonly compared to the more typical (and cheaper) choice for manufacturers, Dynamic.

The latter is used in both budget and high-end headphones, using a magnet to pull on a coil attached to a diaphragm, creating vibrations and therefore a spherical wavefront.

The complete CL2 Planar kit.

Then comes Planar Magnetic, an alternative solution that competitor brand Audeze has been using in its high-end audio products, including an in-ear model — iSINE — that uses a flat diaphragm sandwiched between two permanent magnets for ‘planar sound wavefront’.

In comparison to Dynamic technology, the broader surface area could be seen to provide a more immersive sound, like one from the environment — as well as providing tighter and punchier bass with a “massive drop in distortion,” RHA explains.

“This is particularly important for more complex, detailed music that moves across the dynamic range; using treble and harmonics alongside deep bass,” the brand outlines.

In terms of wired options, the CL2 Planar comes with a 12-hour Bluetooth neckband, compatible with aptX streaming and USB-C charging. There’s also a braided copper cable for the normal 3.5mm jack port as well as a silver-coated 2.5mm connector. For wireless use, the earbuds with MMCX ceramic housings and Comply Foam ear tips are detachable.

Proudly introducing the CL2 Planar. The world's first fully in-ear planar driver with Bluetooth wireless. Experience absolute sonic clarity like never before.



Now available for pre-order: https://t.co/SfX1AMKZrp#rha #CL2planar pic.twitter.com/M77CHom1sk — RHA (@RHA) August 23, 2018

The CL2 Planar will be launched at IFA later this month according to a report and are already available for preorder on the brand’s official website. The pair will sell for US$899.95 (about RM3,698) and be dispatched on September 12 along with a folding carry case, carry pouch, flight adapter and sports clip. — AFP-Relaxnews