Asia stocks track Wall St lower, US dollar buoyant

A man looks at an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 24 — Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and edged down in early trade today, but the US dollar was buoyant after ending a long losing run ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.18 per cent.

Australian stocks rose 0.16 per cent, South Korea's Kospi fell 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.35 per cent.

The S&P 500 shed 0.17 percent overnight to pull back slightly from a record high scaled midweek, with industrial shares sagging after the United States and China imposed a fresh round of trade tariffs on each other.

Shares of industrial giants Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co, which have been bellwethers of trade sentiment, were among the biggest drags on the Dow, which lost about 0.3 percent. Caterpillar shares fell 2.0 per cent, and Boeing shares fell 0.7 per cent.

In immediate focus was the speech by Fed's Powell to be given later today at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, meeting of central bankers.

How Powell stands on the pace of interest rate hikes will be scrutinised after the minutes from the most recent policy meeting indicated the Fed would tighten monetary policy soon.

“For equities, the key point will be whether Powell indicates that the Fed is poised to hike rates two more times this year. That would fall in line with expectations and not cause much of a stir,” said Soichiro Monji, senior economist at Daiwa SB Investments in Tokyo.

“Any mention of recent turbulence in the emerging markets may also provide the risk asset markets with some relief.”

US President Donald Trump reiterated his displeasure with the Fed's rate hikes earlier this week and investors waited to see whether Powell would respond to such criticism.

The Fed should raise rates further this year and probably next year as well, despite Trump's displeasure at tighter policy, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said in interviews aired yesterday.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan also said Trump's comments would not affect the central bank's decision making.

The US dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 95.663, holding its gains after rising 0.55 per cent overnight to snap a six-day losing run.

The greenback extended its overnight surge to touch a two-week high of 111.41 yen. The euro was steady at US$1.1538 after retreating 0.5 per cent the previous day.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 per cent to US$0.7241 . It had slumped 1.4 per cent overnight as political uncertainty mounted in Australia after several senior ministers resigned and put Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's leadership back in play.

Oil prices stabilised, with a big draw in US crude inventories neutralised by lingering trade war concerns.

Brent crude futures were flat at US$74.73 (RM306.22) per barrel, while US crude inched down a cent to US$67.82. — Reuters