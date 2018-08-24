Report: Cops probing IRB officials over ‘missing’ RM14.6b overpaid taxes

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed that the previous government failed to refund the overpaid income and property tax, totalling to RM16.046 billion, as of May 31 this year. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 ― Several past and present top officials in the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) are currently under police investigation over an unaccounted sum of RM14.56 billion in overpaid taxes.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Director Datuk Amar Singh confirmed to the New Straits Times that the case is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which deals with criminal breach of trust.

The daily reported that the officials to be questioned include former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah.

Mohd Irwan was also the former chairman for the Cash Management Committee in the Finance Ministry that is supposed to appropriate enough funds to the Tax Refunds Trust Fund (TRTF).

The lack of funds in TRTF, which lead to the billions in unpaid tax refunds was caused by the shortage of transfers from tax revenue.

The “missing’’ billions is reported to affect some 1,653,786 taxpayers.

Last Wednesday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng revealed that the previous Barisan Nasional government failed to refund the overpaid income and property tax, totalling to RM16.046 billion, as of May 31 this year.

Lim explained that this was due to the TRTF had only a balance of RM1.486 billion as of May 31 this year.