LG V40 ThinQ spotted with five cameras

Will LG release a 5-camera device this year? — AFP pic

SEOUL, Aug 24 — Talk of a ‘V40 with five-cameras’ has been going on since the beginning of the year, however now there what appear to be leaked press renderings to support the rumours and illustrate other design aspects.

It was time for LG to up its game in the camera department: both the upgraded May releases — G7 ThinQ and V35 ThinQ — simply missed the mark as other brands’ flagships outshone them.

More than an upgrade, the LG V40 ThinQ seems to be a truly new V-series model featuring a camera setup ready to take on those triple-camera smartphones purported to arrive in the next coming year including the iPhone X Plus, Galaxy S10 and Huawei Mate 20.

What are claimed to be press renders of the device on MySmartPrice show not only three cameras on the back but also two at the front, giving the V40 ThinQ a total of five — which would be a very competitive setup.

The images reveal a shiny glass back with three cameras and a single-LED flash aligned horizontally in the middle, along with a fingerprint reader below, followed by the V40ThinQ and LG logo. As for the rear camera specs, no details have been reported but there is a chance that LG will keep its trademark wide-angle lens.

On the front, there’s a chance that the almost bezel-less sides are showing off a P-OLED screen with curved edges. As for a notch, it’s unclear but it seems as though there is one, with the option to use software to hide it, as with the G7 ThinQ. That notch would likely house two cameras — whether both will serve to create amazing selfies has yet to be seen, as one could also be used for facial recognition.

Other features include a dedicated hardware key on the left side, which, if the most recent LG products are anything to go by, is presumably used to trigger Google Assistant, as well as a physical power button.

The image of the upcoming flagship display shows the time as 11:00 and more importantly, the date, Friday November 16 — could this be the launch date? Until the official release, all of the specs remain unconfirmed and design aspects could be altered. — AFP-Relaxnews