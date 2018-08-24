Did images of the Google Pixel 3 leak through the black market?

With so many tweets, Instagram posts and blogs showing what is purported to be Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 XL it does make one wonder where they are coming from. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 24 — This week images said to be of Google’s next smartphone were leaked, then leaked again.

With so many tweets, Instagram posts and blogs showing what is purported to be Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 XL it does make one wonder where they are coming from.

“A Ukrainian black market dealer,” says 9to5Mac, who notes that the near-production units were sold for US$2000 (RM8,217) each.

The alleged transactions have resulted in images of what look to be the device’s front, back, retail packaging and camera capabilities in a series of social media posts.

One tweet from @wylsacom gives a clear look at the device claimed to be Google 3 XL with the rear side resembling that of the current Pixel 2 XL, the other revealing the display’s notch—and quite a thick one at that.

Нашел тут Pixel 3 XL. Такое себе, на первый взгляд стыдный. Вот сфоткал и оставил в такси. pic.twitter.com/fXU3W9EUgW — Wylsacom (@wylsacom) August 22, 2018

As for features, the Pixel 3 XL is set to come with Active Edge functionality, which means that squeezing the device is like saying ‘Ok Google’, according to a report by GSMArena, which reviewed a leaked screenshot of the About screen.

That report also shows an image of the device’s alleged retail packaging and notes that Google will “finally supply headphones with its Pixel devices and what’s more, they look like the US$160 Pixel Buds, only they’re wired.”

Previous rumours have suggested a 6.71-inch display, however other images that leaked showing the smartphone in a hand give the impression that those aren’t correct.

Other rumoured specs include a P-OLED touch screen and the Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 chipset. More unofficial specs are likely to surface before the official launch, which is set for October. — AFP-Relaxnews