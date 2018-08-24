Canada lawmaker quits Conservatives to form new party

Maxime Bernier (left) speaks with Andrew Scheer after the first results are announced during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership convention in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, Aug 24 — A populist and libertarian Canadian lawmaker who has assailed “diversity and multiculturalism” in the country quit the Conservative Party yesterday and said he will form a new right-wing party to compete in next year’s general election.

The decision by former foreign minister Maxime Bernier to split with the Tories marks the third time in as many decades that the party has splintered — and is likely to derail conservatives’ hopes of unseating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in 2019.

“My party’s stand on several issues have convinced me that under the current leadership, it has all but abandoned its core conservative principles,” said Bernier, who last year narrowly lost a Tory leadership contest to moderate Andrew Scheer.

Bernier said that in the coming weeks, he would look to create a “new party that will promote conservative values.”

“I hope that the new party will win the next election,” he told a press conference in Ottawa.

Bernier renewed his attacks on Canada’s “diversity and multiculturalism,” its supply-managed dairy sector — a stumbling block in trade talks with the United States — as well as Ottawa’s handouts to corporations and regional governments.

And he accused the Conservatives under Scheer of being “intellectually and morally corrupt.”

Scheer, attending a Tory caucus retreat in Halifax focused on election strategy, shot back that the rogue lawmaker was “more interested in advancing his personal profile than advancing conservative values.”

“Today it is clear that Mr. Bernier has decided to help Justin Trudeau rather than helping our Conservative caucus,” he said.

Recent polls show the Conservatives have narrowed the gap with the ruling Liberals, with some trackers pegging the Liberal lead at less than one percentage point.

Trudeau, however, remains Canadians’ favorite leader, by a wide margin.

A climate skeptic and champion of free markets, Bernier served as foreign minister under Stephen Harper from 2007 to 2008.

But he was fired after it was revealed he had left confidential NATO documents at the home of his girlfriend, who was linked to the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang.

Harper had reunited Canadian conservatives under one banner at the start of the century and led them to victory in three elections before being defeated by Trudeau in 2015.

Conservatives had previously broken away from the party in 1987 to form the Western Canada-based Reform Party and in 1991 to create the Bloc Quebecois, which pushed for Quebec independence from the rest of Canada. — AFP