A forest fire is seen in Treuenbrietzen, Germany August 23, 2018 in this photo obtained from social media. — Reuters pic

POTSDAM, Aug 24 — Around 600 people had to be evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire near Berlin yesterday, police said.

The fire, which covered around 300 hectares south of Potsdam, spread to within about 100 metres of three villages.

Residents were told to leave and only bring essential medication and papers with them, a local police spokesman said.

Several hundred firefighters were deployed to fight the flames which spread rapidly due to recent dry conditions. — AFP