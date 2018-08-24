Bulgari's new diva and dolce vita inspired jewellery collection

Bulgari presents the 'Divas' Dream' collection. — InfoAB pour Bulgari pic via AFP

ROME, Aug 24 — The Italian jeweller has unveiled a colourful and curvaceous collection for the fall, structured around an unusual fan-shaped motif. Billed as a celebration of la dolce vita and divas' beauty rituals, it also pays homage to Bulgari's favourite muse, the city of Rome.

The main motif of the collection references intricate mosaics in Roman spa houses. In so doing, it pays homage to the Italian art of living, and also to the women who engaged in ancient daily beauty rituals. Not surprisingly then, curved lines that recall the forms of the Italian female figure are a feature of many of the new pieces.

Christened “Divas' Dream,” colour takes pride of place in the collection in the form of dazzling gems, which are arranged in opulent contrast to large numbers of diamonds.

In a lapidary celebration of chromatic beauty, these meticulously crafted pieces feature the vivid colours of pink tourmaline and rubellites, sapphires, amethysts, emeralds, blue topaz, mandarin garnets, green malachites, and aquamarines.

The precious stones are set in a wide selection of necklaces, rings, rigid and flexible bracelets, and clip and pierced earrings. The Italian jeweller has also thought to provide a series of monochrome creations for women who prefer more discreet pieces.

Bulgari has called on one of its ambassadors, Lily Aldridge, to be the face of this latest collection. The American top model will show the stunning creations of “Divas' Dream” in a campaign shot by Norwegian fashion photographer Solve Sundsbo. — AFP-Relaxnews