Singapore authorities nab two drivers using Malaysia-registered vehicles to provide chauffeured services

LTA Enforcement Officers stopping a Malaysia-registered vehicle suspected of providing illegal transport service in Singapore. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 ― An enforcement operation last Friday against drivers who use Malaysia-registered vehicles to provide chauffeured services netted two drivers, who may be fined up to S$3,000 (RM8,971) and jailed up to six months if convicted.

The drivers may also have their vehicles forfeited.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) held its latest enforcement operation a day after TODAY reported the recurrent issue of drivers using Malaysia-registered vehicles to provide chauffeured services.

It declined to reveal where last Friday's enforcement operation was carried out, but said it conducts regular enforcement operations at "hotspots such as Changi Airport, Marina Bay Sands and Ban San Street", which is near Rochor Centre.

Under the law, all cars without a Public Service Vehicle Licence — including Malaysia-registered private cars — cannot be used to provide taxi or chauffeured private-hire car services in Singapore.

While the illegal practice of drivers using Malaysia-registered vehicles to provide chauffeured services is not new, Singapore drivers offering chauffeured services said they have noticed more Malaysia-registered cars doing it in recent months.

TODAY reported that at least five Malaysia-based companies — Big World Transport, Ben Travel, 168 Go Heng, Ace Transport and HBC Transport Agency — offered the service here.

The cost of a one-way trip for four riders on a seven-seat Malaysia-registered vehicle ranged between S$50 and S$80, according to the operators. One company, 168 Go Heng, charged riders S$90 for the use of a Singapore-registered vehicle — S$40 more than if the riders were to book a Malaysia-registered one.

Prior to the enforcement operation on August 17, the LTA said it took action against three cases in the first half of this year. It took action against seven such cases in 2016 and 10 cases last year. ― TODAY