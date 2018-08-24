Summer beauty look: Doutzen Kroes kicks back

Doutzen Kroes on vacation and kicking back with a glass of wine. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/@doutzen

LONDON, Aug 24 — The fashion world is officially on vacation, but luckily, the stars have been busy sharing their summer looks with the rest of us mere mortals via social media. Today we're taking a masterclass in summertime vibes from supermodel Doutzen Kroes.

Doutzen took to Instagram recently to share a photo of herself kicking back with a glass of wine on a sunny terrace, looking every inch the off-duty model.

In contrast to the loose chignons and elaborate ponytails many of her contemporaries have been rocking on vacation this summer, she opted to leave her hair loose and styled into beachy waves, for a relaxed but polished vibe.

To keep things elevated and a little bit edgy, she has brushed the hair back from her face to add volume — a style that gives off a slightly retro feel.

Hoop earrings continue their reign of global domination, and Doutzen's mid-sized gold pair are just chunky enough to tie in with her bouffant “do” to channel an Eighties-throwback vibe. To recreate the look, try these “Medium Everyday Hoops” from LA jewelry designer Sophie Buhai, which strike a similar note.

Doutzen tones down the glamour with a minimalistic makeup look, featuring a dewy complexion, a lick of mascara, and a hint of a coral lip. Shiseido's new “VisionAry Gel Lipstick” in the shade “Bullet Train — Muted Peach” should provide the same lightweight, matte blush of colour. — AFP-Relaxnews