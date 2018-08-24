Why didn’t you check Umno before? Pakatan’s Balakong candidate asks MCA

Pakatan Harapan Balakong candidate Wong Siew Ki speaks at a ceramah in Taman Megah, Cheras August 23, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Aug 24 — MCA should have acted as check-and-balance when it was part of the ruling government and not wait until it became the Opposition, the rival candidate for the Balakong by-election said last night.

Stumping before some 100 residents in Taman Megah, Cheras here, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate Wong Siew Ki said the current ruling coalition would not have to fix the former BN’s administration mess had MCA played its role in the past.

“MCA says they want to check and balance the new government. But 100 days before this they were part of the government. Had they played their part, our friends in the federal administration would not need to amend all the many holes left by the previous government.

“It is too late for them to say they want to do check and balance now when they could have done this before,” she said.

Wong claimed MCA’s failure to function as an equal partner allowed Malay party Umno to rise above the other component parties in BN.

She added that as the dominant party, Umno was able to get away with many flawed decisions in the past as the other BN component parties had not spoken up then.

“When BN was in government, they did not know what was Pakatan Harapan. We are made of four component parties that sit equally on the same level and has an equal voice.

“If we do not agree with one another, we would speak up and this is the spirit of Pakatan Harapan. If one of us do wrong, we would not just remain quiet and conceal it. We do the check and balance ourselves.

“Back when Umno was in power, everything they said goes. Their concept of check and balance was only to see and say nothing,” she said.

Also present at the by-election campaign was Deputy Youth and Sport Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and Selangor assemblyman VS Ganapathi Rao.

MCA’s Balakong candidate Tan Chee Teong was also campaigning nearby, just 100 metres away, together with party deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and vice-president Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun.