No upset from climber Amalina at Asian Games

Lestari Puji of Indonesia and Amalina Syairah Abdul Mutalip of Malaysia in action during the women’s speed climbing event in Palembang August 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 24 — National climber, Amalina Syairah Abdul Mutalip who hope to surprise more experienced athletes did not materialise when she could only muster the 14th place in the women’s speed climbing event at 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

In the final at Jakabaring Sports City, Palembang, Amalina could not match the pace of host climber Lestari Puji to clock 11.86 seconds compared to 8.88 seconds by the Indonesian.

“I could have done better if I was not so nervous especially when competing against an Indonesian” she said when met by Bernama after the climb.

Indonesian climbers swept the gold and silver via Susanti Rahayu Aries and Lestari while the bronze medal went to China’s He Cullian.

In the men’s category, two national climbers, Muhammad Taqiuddin Mohd Zulkifli and Ghalib Mohamad Azimi failed to qualify for the final when they came out 17th and 22nd respectively as only the top 16 advanced to the final.

The gold medal went to Iran’s Reza Alipour while Zhong Qixin of China took the silver and host climber, Aspar Aspar had to be contented with the bronze medal. ­— Bernama