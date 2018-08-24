Moderate harvest for Malaysia on 5th day of Asian Games

Mohd Qabil displayed a brilliant performance along with his steed Rosenstolz to earn 76.620 points but failed to beat Hong Kong’s Wing Ying Siu, who bagged a gold medal with 77.045 points. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 24 — The Malaysian contingent has a moderately successful outing yesterday on the fifth day of the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games after collecting two silver medals.

The first silver came from national equestrian athlete, Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil who took the second place in the individual dressage with 76.620 points at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park.

The next silver came from the men’s bowling trio comprising Muhammad Rafiq Ismail, Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol and Timmy Tan Chye Chern with 4,235 pinfalls at Jakabaring Sport City Bowling Centre in Palembang.

With the two latest silver medals, Malaysia is now placed 16th in the overall medal tally with 1 gold, three silver and 1 bronze medals. Earlier, the national contingent won a gold medal in the women’s bowling trio, a silver in the men’s sepak takraw team regu and a bronze by taekwando exponent, Yap Khim Wen in the women’s individual Poomsae event.

Defending champions, China continues to widen the gap at the top of the table with a collection of 55-40-21, followed by Japan (25-28-32) while South Korea is in the third spot with 16-20-27.

In this regard, Chin’s shooter, Li Qingnian has set a new Asian record after garnering 136 points in the women’s Double Trap at the Jakabaring Sports City shooting range.

Three new championship records were set namely in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 50m breaststroke and women’s 800m freestyle events.

The Malaysian contingent will be on the hunt for medal on the sixth day of the championship tomorrow, among them archery, tenpin bowling, shooting and artistic gymnastics. — Bernama