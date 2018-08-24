Nine Malaysian Haj pilgrims injured in accident, says minister

Muslim pilgrims walk back to their tents after performing the nafar awal (tawaf, saie and tahlul), during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, Saudi Arabia. ― Reuters pic

MAKKAH, Aug 24 ― Nine Malaysian pilgrims, three men and six women, suffered minor injuries in an accident involving two buses carrying Malaysian pilgrims to Makkah from Mina.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the accident happened around 8.40am local time while the Malaysian pilgrims’ buses were on their way back to Makkah after performing the nafar awal (tawaf, saie and tahlul), having completed the stoning ritual in Mina.

“About 8.30am, the Tabung Haji (TH) ops room received a report on the accident and had sent an emergency team comprising medical and welfare personnel, together with the M uassasah Southeast Asia to provide consultations and assistance.

“The road at that time was very congested because many haj pilgrims from all over the world were performing the nafar awal and returning to Makkah on the same day,” he told the media after visiting the injured pilgrims here yesterday.

Upon rendering aid to the pilgrims concerned, Mujahid said the muassasah sent two replacement buses for the Malaysian pilgrims to continue their journey to their hotel accommodation.

“I would like to thank the Muassasah Southeast Asia for giving their utmost cooperation in ensuring our pilgrims safely reach their hotel accommodation,” he said.

The nine injured pilgrims were brought to the nearby hospital for treatment before being allowed to return to their hotel.

“The TH team also made health screening on the other pilgrims who were safe to check if any of them were traumatised following the incident,” he said, adding that families of the pilgrims needed not worry about their welfare as all neccesary measures had been taken by the TH in the holy land. ― Bernama