Get the summer look: Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver opted for a lemon-print dress for her stroll through the streets of Sorrento, Italy. — Picture courtesy of Josephine Skriver/Instagram

SORRENTO, Aug 24 — Taking advantage of a little peaceful downtime before the excitement of September's fashion weeks, models and fashion icons are sharing snaps on social networks. The looks on show offer their followers an ideal source of inspiration for summer hairstyles and makeup that they can take to the beach.

Today's fashion lesson features Danish top model Josephine Skriver, who has charmed her followers with a 100 per cent Mediterranean look.

After a jaunt in Iceland earlier this month, Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver skipped over to Italy, initially landing in Capri before descending on Sorrento, a destination that is very popular with models and fashion icons during the summer months.

A stroll through the streets of the coastal town offered an ideal opportunity for the 25-year old to adopt a sunkissed look imbued with Italian elegance and sensuality.

In the recent picture on her Instagram, Josephine Skriver wears a little, thin-strap dress, with printed lemons, which have been one of the key motifs of the summer of 2018. The dress subtly emphasises her slender waist with a belt that is casually knotted to one side.

With refreshing simplicity, the top model has avoided over-accessorising her outfit, which is complemented by a little discreet jewelry.

A Maybelline ambassador, the Danish model is a familiar face in campaigns for the cosmetics brand and a regular presence in communications for the sexy lingerie brand Victoria's Secret. — AFP-Relaxnews