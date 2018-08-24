Save the date: Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants gets host city

Maido in Lima Peru. — AFP pic

BOGOTA, Aug 24 — For the second year in a row, the gastronomic event that tries to rank the best restaurants across Latin America will take place in Bogota, Colombia.

On October 30, chefs from some of the hottest dining destinations in the region will assemble under one roof to hear where they place on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards.

Last year’s winner, Maido, knocked Peruvian restaurant and three-time winner Central off its perch to claim the title.

At Maido, chef Mitsuharu Tsumura turns out a multi-course tasting menu of Nikkei cuisine — a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavors.

Since the event launched in 2013, the top spot has been occupied by restaurants in Lima, Peru, cementing the city’s reputation as one of the top gastronomic destinations in Latin America.

Overall, last year’s list was dominated by Mexico, followed closely by Peru, Argentina and Brazil. — AFP-Relaxnews