Rihanna to unveil 'immersive experience' at New York Fashion Week

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Superstar Rihanna is preparing to unveil an “immersive experience” for her new lingerie collection at the upcoming New York Fashion Week next month, according to WWD.

The singer/designer, who wowed audiences at the event with a presentation of her Fenty x Puma collaboration a year ago, is set to return to the runway with a special showing for her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection on September 12 at 7.30pm in Brooklyn.

The event — which will follow the Marc Jacobs show at 6 pm, effectively closing out New York Fashion Week — will tease items from the fall 2018 collection and will be immediately shoppable at Savagex.com, as well as a New York pop-up, followed by a Mall of America pop-up and two additional cities in the fall.

The Savage brand — created in partnership with El Segundo, Calif.-based TechStyle Fashion Group — features bras, underwear, furry robes, and more, and was initially introduced to consumers in May via a series of pop-up shops/parties that kicked off at the Villain in Williamsburg, Brooklyn (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews