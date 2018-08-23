Malaysian shuttlers sail into second round at Asian Games

National doubles pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong celebrate after defeating Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren/Dechapol Puavaranukroh in the first round of the individual badminton event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 23 —The national badminton squad has a flying start in the individual events at the 2018 Asian Games when Malaysian players cleared the first round at Istora Senayan here today.

Top doubles pair Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong easily disposed of their Thai opponents, Kittinupong Kedren/Dechapol Puavaranukroh 21-15, 21-16 in 31 minutes.

Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi also cruised into the second round after stopping Reginald Lee Chun Hei/Or Chin Chung of Hong Kong, 21-11 and 21-18.

The sole national women’s pair in the competition Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean also progressed to the second round after humbling their Taiwanese opponents, Chen Hsiaohuan and Hu Lingfang, 21-13, 21-14.

Two national mixed doubles pairs also made to the next round.

Peng Soon/Liu Ying, were however made to sweat before overcoming Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Reddy N. Sikki of India, 21-15 and 23-21 while Goh and Lai crushed Taiwan’s Wang Chi Lin and Lee Chiah Sin, 21-12, 21-16.

Two national men’s singles players, Liew Daren and Lee Zii Jia are down to be in action tomorrow. — Bernama