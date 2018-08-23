Three youths feared drowned in Kijal, Kemaman

KEMAMAN, Aug 23 — Three male youths were feared drowned at the beach behind Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Kalong, here late this evening.

Terengganu Zone II Fire Brigade Superintendent Kasyfi Syahmi Ghazali said the youths were Shahir Aqil Shahrun, Khairil Ikmal Danial Zamzuradi and Ahmad Daniel Firdaus Zubir, all aged 19 years.

“According to early information, initially seven youths were at the beach when a big wave hit them, but four managed to save themselves while another three were swept by the strong current.

“The victims drowned at between 15 and 30 metres from the beach,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said the brigade which received a telephone call from the public conducted a search-and-rescue operation from 6.23pm, involving 21 personnel from the Fire and Rescue Brigade, Civil Defence Force and the Royal Malaysia Police.

To date, the operations at the beach are still being conducted while that in the water was stopped at 7.20pm due to bad weather. — Bernama