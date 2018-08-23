Nicol leads Malaysian players into Asian Games squash quarter-finals

Datuk Nicol David in action against Li Dongjin of China during their second-round squash individual competition game at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 23, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 23 — Malaysia’s squash queen, Datuk Nicol David, led the country’s charge to the last eight in the squash individual competition at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in Indonesia, today.

The world number nine player who received a bye in the opening round, took only 22 minutes to dispose of her opponent, Li Dongjin of China in 11-8, 11-5 and 11-1 in the second-round match at Gelora Bung Karno squash stadium, here.

Earlier three other national players — S. Sivasangari, Ivan Yuen Chee Wern and Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan — booked their places in the last eight after overpowering their opponents in the preliminary round.

Sivasangari who is the national women’s champion, thrashed Mihiliya Methsarani of Sri Lanka 11-6, 11-6 and 11-6 in the first round before sending off Yuliana Catur of Indonesia in 11-6,11-7 and 11-6 in the second round.

Yuen who is the reigning national men’s champion, was also in his element as he blasted off Muhammad Nur Tastaftyan of Indonesia, 11-2, 11-5 and 11-2 before subduing Muhammad Asim Khan of Pakistan, 11-9, 11-8 and 12-10 in the second round.

Another national player, Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan also did not facing much problems in beating Ravindu Laksiri of Sri Lanka, 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9 in the first round before crushing Syed Azlan Amjad of Qatar, 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7 in the second round. — Bernama