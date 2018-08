Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits the showroom of Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) Enterprise in Beijing August 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — A video of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad flying drones was uploaded on his Facebook page today.

The prime minister was given a drone demonstration by DJI during his trip to China this week.

“These days a drone can do people's job maybe after this it can do some of my job,” read the caption accompanying the video.