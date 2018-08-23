Peeping Tom suspect dies 12 days after assault

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — An Indonesian died after he was believed to have been assaulted after he was suspected of peeping in Kampung Orang Asli Baru in Sungai Lalang, Semenyih near here.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the man who sustained injury on the head died at 9.15am yesterday after being awarded at Kajang Hospital for 12 days.

According to him, investigations found the 50-year-old man had run away after he was caught peeping into a house in the village on Aug 11.

However, the man was caught by villagers and a scuffle ensued before he was brought to the hospital for treatment.

“A post-mortem found the cause of death was due to severe head injury consistent with blunt force trauma as well as internal injuries,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Following that, police picked up a man in his 20’s from the same village to facilitate investigations, he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the suspect was now remanded for seven days until Aug 29 to assist investigation in the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama