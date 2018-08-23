Special task force to locate missing radiography device

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the team was mobilised to track down the device. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Aug 23 — The Selangor police and Atomic Energy Licencing Board (AELB) have mobilised a special task force to locate a missing Sentinel Delta 880 radiography projector.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the team was mobilised to track down the device round-the-clock after the authorities received a report over the loss of the equipment.

“So far, the police have not received any new lead on the matter. We have not received any information as to whether the equipment has been taken out of Selangor,” he told reporters after attending the “Korban Perdana” programme here today.

Mazlan urged members of the public with information on the missing device to contact investigating officer ASP Yong Meng Heng at 019-5753399 or the nearest police station.

The projector was reported missing between 2am and 3am on Aug 10 when it was being taken from Seremban to Shah Alam by two technicians of a company. — Bernama