Taxi drivers bank on Mahathir to solve their problems

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — The Association of Drivers of Taxis, Hire Cars and Premium Executive Limousines (Perjiwa) said today it had received an assurance from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to resolve the problems of taxi drivers in the country.

Perjiwa chairman said the assurance was given at a two-hour meeting that representatives of taxi drivers had with Dr Mahathir at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

“The prime minister promised to help resolve the problems associated with taxi drivers soon. He said the matter had to be studied in totality and closely. We have confidence that the prime minister, with his vast experience, can find a good solution,” he said to reporters here.

Zailani also suggested that the Transport Ministry find the best way to solve taxi industry issues in the country.

“We hope that the laws related to the taxi industry will be looked at closely, both for the short term and the long term. We hope Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook will allow for discussions to resolve the issue properly,” he said, adding that he was disappointed that Loke did not attend the meeting today.

At the meeting, Zailani and the other representatives of taxi drivers from around the country handed a memorandum to Dr Mahathir.

Among others, the memorandum touches on the reduction by 30 per cent of the prices of vehicles, the period of repayment for vehicles approved as public service vehicles and a RM1-million monthly grant for Perjiwa to conduct its activities and take care of the welfare of the valid and eligible taxi drivers. — Bernama