Post 100 days, PAS Seri Setia hopeful says voters more ‘aware’ now

PAS’ Seri Setia candidate Dr Halimah Ali visits PPRT Lembah Subang residents in Subang August 23, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) missed 100-day election pledges means voters will no longer support it blindly, said PAS Seri Setia candidate Dr Halimah Ali.

Telling her PH rival that the poll was not simply to go through the motions, she asserted that it would be a chance for the public to remind the ruling pact of its obligations.

“This by-election is no mere election; instead it gives the people who are aware of PH’s performance the chance to say that ‘we are aware of what you are doing, so don’t take us for granted’,” she said during a press conference at the Lembah Subang public housing here today.

She also dismissed PH candidate Halimey Abu Bakar’s claim that he has the silent support of PAS supporters in the area, saying that this might have been the case prior to the general election.

With PH now the federal and state governments, she said this was no longer the case.

“He doesn’t understand that now with PH holding power at the state and federal levels, the so-called silent voters have also woken up,” she said.

On his claim that he could also serve the role of an “Opposition” lawmaker, she dismissed this by saying he must toe his party’s line.

“He is still a part of the PH family,” she said.

The September 8 Seri Setia by-election was triggered by the death of incumbent Sharuddin Baharuddin due to cancer.