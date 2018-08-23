Cheras contractor issued with stop-work order

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia has issued four notices to a construction project in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras, following an integrated enforcement operation.

In a statement, CIDB Chief Executive Datuk Ir Ahmad Asri Abdul Hamid said the notices, which included stopping construction works, were issued for breaching three sections of the CIDB Act 1994 (Act 520).

During a recent site inspection, 106 workers did not have the CIDB green card and three out of 10 types of building material inspected did not have the Certificate of Standard Compliance or ‘Perakuan Pematuhan Standard’ (PPS).

Following this, Ahmad Asri reminded all construction industry players to prioritise safety and quality in construction works.

“This will help to safeguard the quality of work in construction, structural integrity of the building and most importantly ensure public safety,” he added. — Bernama