Musa Aman arrested, Sabah police chief confirms

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 23 — The police today arrested former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur where he is under treatment, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

“Yes, he (Musa) was arrested, at 10am. (However, the application for) remand was dismissed by the magistrate,” he said to Bernama.

Musa, who had reportedly sought medical treatment in London, returned to Malaysia at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 6.45pm on August 21 by a flight from Seletar, Singapore.

The Sungai Sibuga assemblyman had reportedly left for London on May 16.

Musa was sought by the police over alleged criminal intimidation of the Sabah Yang Di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, over the swearing-in of the chief minister on May 10.

He is also being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of buying over assemblymen. — Bernama