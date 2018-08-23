US will reassess ties with El Salvador, says Taiwan envoy

A man holds a placard reading ‘Taiwan, in the Name of the Salvadorean People, I Come to Ask For Forgiveness’ in front of the embassy of Taiwan in San Salvador on August 21, 2018. — AFP pic

TAIPEI, Aug 23 — The de facto US ambassador to Taiwan said today Washington would reassess its relations with El Salvador after the Central American country switched ties from Taipei to Beijing this week.

The US is “deeply disappointed” at the break in ties between Taiwan and El Salvador, said Brent Christensen, the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan, in a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan and China have been engaged for years in a diplomatic tug-of-war in developing countries. Economic support and other aid are often used as bargaining chips for diplomatic recognition.

“El Salvador’s receptiveness to China’s apparent interference in domestic politics in western hemisphere countries is of grave concern to the United States,” Christensen said at the meeting in Taipei.

The move “will result in a reassessment of our relationship with El Salvador”, he added.

Christensen also reaffirmed US support for Taiwan to “resist efforts to constrain its appropriate participation on the world stage”. — AFP