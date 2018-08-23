Sultan of Selangor’s Cup: Cops remind fans to behave

The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah presents the Sultan of Selangor's Cup to the Singapore Selection team at the Singapore National Stadium, May 6, 2017. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 23 — Police have advised football fans who will throng the Shah Alam Stadium here to watch the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup match between Selangor and Singapore this Saturday, to behave themselves and not carry any prohibited items.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib said among the banned items were firecrackers, bottled and canned drinks, and that they were discouraged from carrying backpacks and handbags.

“The fans are banned from bringing flares, fireworks and firecrackers in and out of the stadium. They must observe their behaviours and not act like hooligans.

“It is estimated that 70,000 Selangor and Singapore football fans will throng the Shah Alam Stadium this Saturday. It is hoped that they can adhere to the police order to ensure a smooth and peaceful match,” he told a press conference here today.

According to Baharuddin, a total of 1,295 uniformed and plainclothes policemen would be on duty on that day including those from the Criminal Investigation Department, Special Branch, Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) Air Wing Unit and the RMP Cavalry Unit.

He also advised the football fans to come early to the stadium as the gates would be open as early as 4pm.

“Gate A is reserved for Singapore fans while those of the Selangor team will use Gate B, C and D.

“The police will not hesitate to take action against any supporters who are trying to cause chaos on that day,” he said.

The 17th edition of the Selangor Sultan’s Cup is an annual friendly match between Selangor and Singapore as part of reviving their traditional rivalry in football. — Bernama