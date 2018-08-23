National men’s bowling trio bounces back to claim silver

The cauldron of the Asian Games flame is lit as spectators leave after the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 18, 2018. — AFP pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 23 — The national men’s bowling trio of Rafiq Ismail, Timmy Tan Chye Chern and Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol rose from the 10th position in the first block to clinch the silver medal in the event at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games today.

The trio recorded 4,235 points at Jakabaring Bowling Centre here to defend the silver medal in the event.

They were however 109 points behind Japan’s Tomoyuki Sasaki, Shogo Wada and Shusaku Asato (4,344), who were the defending champions while the bronze medal went to the Singaporean trio comprising Alex Chong, Darren Ong and Muhammad Jarris Goh (4,226).

Shusaku also became the first player to roll a perfect game of 300 points in this multi-sports event in his third game.

Meanwhile, another national trio, Adrian Ang Hsien Loong, Mohd Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek and Alex Liew who were placed second in the first block could not keep their blazing pace when they finished ninth with 4,147 points.

Malaysia had won the gold medal in the event through Daniel Lim, Ben Heng and Aaron Kong in the 2006 edition in Doha while in Incheon, South Korea, the Malaysian trio of Syafiq, Timmy Tan and Zulmazran Zulkifli bagged the silver.

This is the second Asian Games medal from the bowling camp after women’s trio of Esther Cheah, Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi and Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman, ended a 24-year drought in the event with a gold medal at the same venue on the first day of competition yesterday. — Bernama