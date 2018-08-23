Acting president: Upko all for reinvestigation of 1MDB

Upko said today it would support any move by the Auditor-General and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to re-investigate 1MDB. — Reuters pic

TUARAN, Aug 23 — The United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) said today it would support any move by the Auditor-General and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to re-investigate 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Its acting president, Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, who is a Sabah deputy chief minister, said he had not known much about 1MDB despite having been in the Cabinet of the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“Although I was in the BN government, there were many things that I did not know, for example, that money from the Finance Ministry was used to pay 1MDB debts.

“As such, the various statements on 1MDB that we issued while in the previous government were based on available information, including that provided by the 1MDB managers,” he said to reporters after opening the triennial delegates meeting of the Upko Tuaran Division here.

Tangau said many consequences had arisen from the problems associated with the company.

“Due to these problems, investor confidence in the economy of our country continued to drop because of the huge debt burden. So, we hope that the 1MDB issue can be resolved immediately and all individuals found guilty are duly dealt with,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the first 100 days of the new Sabah government made up of Parti Warisan Sabah in collaboration with Upko and Pakatan Harapan, Tangau said the period had been a process of building a solid team.

“In the 100 days, we managed to forge compatibility in the leadership and have developed confidence in one another,” he said. — Bernama