Malakoff Q2 net profit slips to RM63.62m

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malakoff Corporation Bhd’s net profit slipped to RM63.62 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, from RM116.84 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 12 per cent to RM1.94 billion from RM1.73 billion previously, the independent power producer said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Malakoff attributed its performance to higher energy payment recorded from Tanjung Bin Energy Sdn Bhd and Tanjung Bin Power Sdn Bhd coal plants on the back of a higher applicable coal price.

The increase in the price of natural gas under the extended power purchase agreement with Segari Energy Ventures Sdn Bhd also aided the better performance.

On prospects, Malakoff continued to remain positive for 2018.

The current government’s commitment towards energy reforms and the smooth transition towards the implementation of the second framework regulatory period (2018-2020) augured well for the energy industry.

“Malaysia continues to have a strong, expanding economy with gross domestic product growth expected to remain steady at 5.4 per cent this year, as forecast by the World Bank,” it said.

Strong electricity demand from the industrial and domestic sectors and enhanced operational efficiencies would continue to be the catalysts in the group’s earnings.

“The group will continue to focus on improving the performance and reliability of its assets to minimise disruption,” it added. — Bernama