Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on weaker demand for the local note over rising probability that the US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates next month.

At 6pm, the local unit fell to 4.1030/1070 against the greenback from 4.0960/0990 on Tuesday’s close.

FXTM Global Head of Currency Strategy & Market Research Jameel Ahmad said the US dollar has made a recovery following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s meeting, signalling at another rate hike in September.

“A number of currencies across the Asia-Pacific region are trending lower against the US dollar, including the Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit, Chinese yuan, Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah,” he said in a note.

Meanwhile, the local note was traded mixed against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9942/9974 from 2.9948/9977 on Tuesday and rose against the yen to 3.6994/7037 from 3.7135/7176.

The local note fell against the British pound to 5.2765/2824 from 5.2507/2553 and was lower against the euro at 4.7431/7489 from 4.7182/7225. — Bernama